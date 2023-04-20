Raydium (RAY) Price Hits $0.26 on Major Exchanges

Raydium (RAY) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. Raydium has a market capitalization of $52.49 million and approximately $12.00 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Raydium has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar. One Raydium token can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000902 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Raydium

Raydium’s genesis date was February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,848 tokens and its circulating supply is 201,226,358 tokens. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Raydium is raydium.io/#.

Buying and Selling Raydium

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

