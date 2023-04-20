Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 657 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on USB. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.89.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 2.3 %

USB opened at $36.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $55.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.93. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $53.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.75%.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.