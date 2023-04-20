Raymond James Trust N.A. Cuts Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,292 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $4,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.9% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.4% during the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 9,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $74.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $231.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $52.65 and a 52 week high of $75.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.74.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The firm had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 billion. Equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 180.38%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AZN. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.46) to GBX 126 ($1.56) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

