Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $3.17 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 292.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 618,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,305,000 after acquiring an additional 461,070 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,057,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,431,000 after acquiring an additional 367,532 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2,948.4% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 314,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,162,000 after acquiring an additional 304,600 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7,553.9% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 297,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,437,000 after acquiring an additional 293,165 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $41,871,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $158.72 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.48 and a 12 month high of $180.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.98. The firm has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

