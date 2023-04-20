Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $3,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 493,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,889,000 after acquiring an additional 223,099 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in Crown Castle by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 54,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 107,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $133.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $57.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.71 and a 12-month high of $199.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.55.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 162.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Cowen boosted their target price on Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.07.

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

