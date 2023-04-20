Raymond James Trust N.A. Lowers Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,077 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 4,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 115.3% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLD opened at $125.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $115.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.99. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.03 and a 52-week high of $174.54.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

PLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.90.

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

