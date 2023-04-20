Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 180 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,317 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $6,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 10,144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,034 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Edward Jones cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.67.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of MSI opened at $288.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $48.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.93. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.18 and a 52-week high of $293.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $272.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.80.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.96% and a negative return on equity of 663.73%. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.39%.

Insider Activity

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $7,305,576.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,142 shares in the company, valued at $13,058,517.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total transaction of $399,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,214,001.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $7,305,576.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,142 shares in the company, valued at $13,058,517.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,167 shares of company stock worth $10,066,483 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

See Also

