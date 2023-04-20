Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 257 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 137.3% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.15.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $228.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $227.61 and its 200-day moving average is $237.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $207.42 and a 1 year high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. Equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 43.28%.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In related news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Further Reading

