Raymond James Trust N.A. Trims Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,093,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,376,906,000 after acquiring an additional 208,053 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 16.2% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,686,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,198,000 after buying an additional 234,811 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,348,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,296,000 after buying an additional 29,757 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,347,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $449,766,000 after acquiring an additional 11,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its stake in Deere & Company by 4.1% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,285,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $429,092,000 after acquiring an additional 50,345 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a report on Monday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.86.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $392.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $403.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $408.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $448.40. The firm has a market cap of $116.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 30.58 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.55%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Articles

