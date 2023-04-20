Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Berkshire Bank

Berkshire Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,951 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.9% in the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 3,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.50.

Insider Transactions at Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $102.72. 557,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,614,322. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.80. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The stock has a market cap of $150.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

Further Reading

