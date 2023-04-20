Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Trading Down 6.1%

The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.20 and last traded at $1.24. 115,368 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 66,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

Real Brokerage Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Real Brokerage

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Real Brokerage during the second quarter worth $29,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Real Brokerage by 64.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 27,861 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Real Brokerage during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in Real Brokerage during the third quarter worth $403,000. Institutional investors own 33.22% of the company’s stock.

Real Brokerage Company Profile

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered real estate brokerage company. It provides brokerage services for the real estate market through a network of agents. The company offers agents a mobile-focused tech platform to run its business, as well as business terms and wealth-building opportunities.

