Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Down 2.9%

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.97 and last traded at $6.09. 147,067 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 983,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.27.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on RXRX. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.63.
In other news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $77,388.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,611,827 shares in the company, valued at $66,299,013.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 18,500 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total transaction of $146,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 940,927 shares in the company, valued at $7,452,141.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $77,388.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,611,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,299,013.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 283,290 shares of company stock valued at $2,206,859 and have sold 179,513 shares valued at $1,418,426. Insiders own 22.25% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.
Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.
