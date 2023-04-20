Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 487,612 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 431,157 shares.The stock last traded at $48.05 and had previously closed at $45.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on RRR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Red Rock Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.58.

Red Rock Resorts Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.78.

Red Rock Resorts Announces Dividend

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.44. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 798.37%. The business had revenue of $425.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.36 million. On average, analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red Rock Resorts

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $323,000. 52.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet spaces, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

Featured Articles

