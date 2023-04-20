ReddCoin Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. ReddCoin has a market cap of $4.62 million and approximately $18,887.44 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded 26.7% higher against the US dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.21 or 0.00312323 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00020069 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00012037 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000751 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000796 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000175 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

