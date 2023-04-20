Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reed’s stock opened at $3.05 on Monday. Reed’s has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $14.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.61.

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($2.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($1.21). The firm had revenue of $15.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.10 million. Reed’s had a negative net margin of 36.23% and a negative return on equity of 12,036.32%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Reed’s will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reed’s, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

