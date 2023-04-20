Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Plans $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.

Regions Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Regions Financial has a payout ratio of 33.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Regions Financial to earn $2.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.8%.

Shares of RF traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.89. The company had a trading volume of 9,391,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,305,368. Regions Financial has a twelve month low of $13.94 and a twelve month high of $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.45 and its 200-day moving average is $21.46. The company has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.18.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 29.81%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RF shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.68.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $304,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares in the company, valued at $570,136.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Regions Financial news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,155.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $304,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,136.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 29,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 84,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 149,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

