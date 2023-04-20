Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Trading 4.1% Higher

Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) traded up 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.95 and last traded at $12.86. 767,208 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 1,528,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.35.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Relay Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $42.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.65.

The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.76 and its 200 day moving average is $18.34.

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.12. Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 21,036.13% and a negative return on equity of 33.05%. The company had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $293,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 16,248 shares of company stock worth $338,194 in the last quarter. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RLAY. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 592.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,369,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,003 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,718,000. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,093,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,778,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,039,000 after buying an additional 1,524,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,359,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,003,000 after buying an additional 1,261,066 shares during the last quarter.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

