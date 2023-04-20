Relay Therapeutics’ (RLAY) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their outperform rating on shares of Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on RLAY. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $42.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $45.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Relay Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Relay Therapeutics Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RLAY opened at $12.35 on Tuesday. Relay Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $33.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.34.

Insider Transactions at Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.12. Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 21,036.13% and a negative return on equity of 33.05%. The business had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Relay Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $293,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 16,248 shares of company stock valued at $338,194 over the last 90 days. 4.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Relay Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 198.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 48.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

