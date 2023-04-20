Research Analysts’ Downgrades for April 19th (CNC, CRS, ELS, ERIC, FL, GME, GPRK, JAGX, LFUS, MTB)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, April 19th:

Centene (NYSE:CNC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

