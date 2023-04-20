Research Analysts’ Downgrades for April 20th (AAGIY, ACHC, AU, AWCMY, BBWI, BRLT, CCK, CFG, CUBE, EGO)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, April 20th:

AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a sell rating. They currently have $63.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $75.00.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $37.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $48.00.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $33.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $37.00.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. BMO Capital Markets currently has $52.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $54.00.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $140.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $166.00.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. to a hold rating. They currently have GBX 1,270 ($15.72) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 1,525 ($18.87).

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating. Wolfe Research currently has $14.00 target price on the stock.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $7.00 target price on the stock.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $58.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $70.00.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $110.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $115.00.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) was downgraded by analysts at Redburn Partners from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

SEA (NYSE:SE) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $92.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $105.00.

Seaboard (NYSE:SEB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

THG (LON:THG) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. to a speculative buy rating. They currently have GBX 98 ($1.21) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 81 ($1.00).

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $21.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $40.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was downgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $8.00.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

