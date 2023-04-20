Research Analysts Offer Predictions for First Majestic Silver Corp.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note issued on Monday, April 17th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco expects that the mining company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for First Majestic Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s FY2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AG. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

AG opened at $7.08 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.21. First Majestic Silver has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $13.10.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The mining company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.59 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 18.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AG. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 94.4% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 19,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 589.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,515 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter. 30.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including the La Encantada Silver Mine, La Parrilla Silver Mine, San Martin Silver Mine, La Guitarra Silver Mine, Del Toro Silver Mine, Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine, and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

