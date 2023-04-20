Research Analysts Offer Predictions for The Bank of New York Mellon Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of New York Mellon in a report issued on Tuesday, April 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.32. The consensus estimate for Bank of New York Mellon’s current full-year earnings is $4.74 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.61.

BK opened at $45.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.07. Bank of New York Mellon has a twelve month low of $36.22 and a twelve month high of $52.26.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of New York Mellon

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 132.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 74.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 51.03%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

