Research Analysts Set Expectations for Teck Resources Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:TCK)

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Teck Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the company will earn $6.91 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.92. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ FY2025 earnings at $7.94 EPS.
Teck Resources (TSE:TCK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported C$1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.30 by C($0.23). The business had revenue of C$3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.49 billion.
Teck Resources Stock Performance
Teck Resources Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.
