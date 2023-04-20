Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REVB) Director George F. Tidmarsh Purchases 26,500 Shares

Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REVB – Get Rating) Director George F. Tidmarsh purchased 26,500 shares of Revelation Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.16 per share, with a total value of $30,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,223.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Revelation Biosciences Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Revelation Biosciences stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 947,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,072. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.10. Revelation Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $67.90.

Get Revelation Biosciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Revelation Biosciences from $5.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revelation Biosciences

About Revelation Biosciences

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Revelation Biosciences stock. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Revelation Biosciences, Inc. ( OTCMKTS:REVB Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Ergoteles LLC owned 0.15% of Revelation Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Revelation Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune system therapeutics and diagnostics. The company engages in developing therapeutic product candidates, including REVTx-100, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of healthcare-associated bacterial infection resulting from surgery, severe burns, and antibiotic resistance; REVTx-200, a potential intranasal therapy; and REVTx-300, a potential therapy for the treatment of chronic organ disease, including chronic kidney disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revelation Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revelation Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.