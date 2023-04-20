Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REVB) Director George F. Tidmarsh Purchases 26,500 Shares

Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REVBGet Rating) Director George F. Tidmarsh purchased 26,500 shares of Revelation Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.16 per share, with a total value of $30,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,223.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Revelation Biosciences Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Revelation Biosciences stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 947,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,072. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.10. Revelation Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $67.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Revelation Biosciences from $5.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revelation Biosciences

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Revelation Biosciences stock. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REVBGet Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Ergoteles LLC owned 0.15% of Revelation Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Revelation Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Revelation Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune system therapeutics and diagnostics. The company engages in developing therapeutic product candidates, including REVTx-100, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of healthcare-associated bacterial infection resulting from surgery, severe burns, and antibiotic resistance; REVTx-200, a potential intranasal therapy; and REVTx-300, a potential therapy for the treatment of chronic organ disease, including chronic kidney disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Stories

