Reviewing Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB) and First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI)

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) and Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

First Guaranty Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Blackhawk Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. First Guaranty Bancshares pays out 25.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Blackhawk Bancorp pays out 10.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Guaranty Bancshares and Blackhawk Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Guaranty Bancshares $147.59 million 1.03 $28.88 million $2.47 5.74 Blackhawk Bancorp $63.13 million 1.33 $13.64 million $4.75 6.08

Risk and Volatility

First Guaranty Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Blackhawk Bancorp. First Guaranty Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Blackhawk Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

First Guaranty Bancshares has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blackhawk Bancorp has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares and Blackhawk Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Guaranty Bancshares 0 2 0 0 2.00 Blackhawk Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Guaranty Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $19.63, indicating a potential upside of 38.40%. Given First Guaranty Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Guaranty Bancshares is more favorable than Blackhawk Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.3% of First Guaranty Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 42.5% of First Guaranty Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.8% of Blackhawk Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares First Guaranty Bancshares and Blackhawk Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Guaranty Bancshares 19.57% 14.77% 0.95% Blackhawk Bancorp 21.60% N/A N/A

Summary

First Guaranty Bancshares beats Blackhawk Bancorp on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

About Blackhawk Bancorp

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company for Blackhawk Bank, which engages in the provision of banking and related financial services. It offers a value-added consultative services to small businesses and their employees related to the financial products. The company was founded in November 1989 and is headquartered in Beloit, WI.

