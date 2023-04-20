Reviewing Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) & CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM)

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) and Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares CommScope and Ondas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CommScope -14.11% -51.71% 2.94% Ondas -3,445.01% -59.59% -50.44%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.2% of CommScope shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.6% of Ondas shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of CommScope shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Ondas shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CommScope $9.23 billion 0.10 -$1.29 billion ($6.46) -0.70 Ondas $2.13 million 21.68 -$73.24 million ($1.73) -0.54

This table compares CommScope and Ondas’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Ondas has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CommScope. CommScope is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ondas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

CommScope has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ondas has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for CommScope and Ondas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CommScope 1 4 3 0 2.25 Ondas 0 1 0 0 2.00

CommScope presently has a consensus price target of $9.39, suggesting a potential upside of 106.80%. Ondas has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 324.90%. Given Ondas’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ondas is more favorable than CommScope.

Summary

CommScope beats Ondas on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Co., Inc. engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

About Ondas

Ondas Holdings, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide area mission-critical business-to-business networks. It operates through the Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems segments. The Ondas Networks segment provides wireless connectivity solutions enabling mission-critical Industrial Internet applications and services. The Ondas Autonomous Systems segment designs, develops, and markets commercial drone solutions via the Optimus System and Scout System. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

