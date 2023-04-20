Reviewing Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) and Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN)

Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Rating) and Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Rating) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Scienjoy and Phunware’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scienjoy $261.96 million 0.55 $26.68 million $0.38 10.37 Phunware $21.79 million 3.18 -$50.89 million ($0.51) -1.31

Scienjoy has higher revenue and earnings than Phunware. Phunware is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Scienjoy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scienjoy 6.04% 19.89% 15.41% Phunware -233.52% -71.34% -38.98%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Scienjoy and Phunware’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

5.5% of Scienjoy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.0% of Phunware shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.6% of Scienjoy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Phunware shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Scienjoy has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Phunware has a beta of 10.24, indicating that its stock price is 924% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Scienjoy and Phunware, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scienjoy 0 1 0 0 2.00 Phunware 0 0 1 0 3.00

Scienjoy currently has a consensus target price of $41.00, suggesting a potential upside of 940.61%. Phunware has a consensus target price of $3.75, suggesting a potential upside of 463.40%. Given Scienjoy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Scienjoy is more favorable than Phunware.

Summary

Scienjoy beats Phunware on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Scienjoy

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. The company's platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games. As of December 31, 2021, it had 840,640 paying users and 288,898 active broadcasters. The company operates four live streaming platforms under the Showself Live Streaming, Lehai Live Streaming, Haixiu Live Streaming, BeeLive Live Stream names. It also offers technical development and advisory services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Scienjoy Holding Corporation is a subsidiary of Lavacano Holdings Limited.

About Phunware

Phunware, Inc. engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile devices. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide. The company was founded by Alan S. Knitowski and Luan Dang in February 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

