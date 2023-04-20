Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Stock Price Down 0%

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.22 and last traded at $23.49. Approximately 74,219 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,603% from the average daily volume of 4,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.50.
Rexel Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.88.
Rexel Company Profile
Rexel SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the distribution of electrical products. The firm’s products are grouped into the following product families: electrical installation equipment, cables and conduits, lighting, security and communication, climate control, tools, renewable energies and energy management, white and brown goods and other services and products.
