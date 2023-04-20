Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.11-$2.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.18. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Rexford Industrial Realty also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.11-2.15 EPS.

REXR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.33.

NYSE REXR traded up $1.18 on Wednesday, reaching $56.27. 2,107,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389,259. Rexford Industrial Realty has a one year low of $48.74 and a one year high of $84.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 61.16, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 165.22%.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 16,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $975,808.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the first quarter worth $151,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 26.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the first quarter valued at about $249,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. 98.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

