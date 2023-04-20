Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public (LON:RIII) Shares Up 0.3%

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited (LON:RIII – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,986.80 ($24.59) and last traded at GBX 1,985 ($24.56). Approximately 2,207 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 7,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,980 ($24.50).

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £118.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -254.81 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,986.47 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,938.79.

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of GBX 29.25 ($0.36) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public’s previous dividend of $10.75. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public’s payout ratio is currently -513.48%.

About Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited Company is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of small-cap companies. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All share index. Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited Company was founded in 1963 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

