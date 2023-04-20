Rio Tinto Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:RIO)

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 14,332 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 131% compared to the average volume of 6,198 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,499 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,731 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,323 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on RIO shares. Berenberg Bank raised Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. BNP Paribas lowered Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,750 ($71.15) to GBX 5,790 ($71.65) in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5,790.00.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Rio Tinto Group stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,470,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,175,325. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.87. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $50.92 and a 1-year high of $80.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

