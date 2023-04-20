RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:REI)

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a report released on Monday, April 17th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.44). The company had revenue of C$306.19 million during the quarter.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Separately, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$10.88 and a twelve month high of C$17.17.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

