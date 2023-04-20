Ripio Credit Network (RCN) One Day Trading Volume Hits $13,259.03

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 20th. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $1.12 million and $13,259.03 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00007918 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00029054 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00019604 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00018751 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28,585.48 or 1.00037058 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 508,404,745.75 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00214697 USD and is down -6.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $12,951.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.