RLI (NYSE:RLI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.42, Briefing.com reports. RLI had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 34.36%. The company had revenue of $364.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

RLI Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RLI opened at $134.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.04. RLI has a twelve month low of $100.96 and a twelve month high of $140.69. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.42.

RLI Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. RLI’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

Insider Activity at RLI

Institutional Trading of RLI

In other news, Director Michael E. Angelina acquired 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $131.41 per share, with a total value of $27,990.33. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,629,089.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RLI. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of RLI by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in RLI by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 119,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,239,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in RLI by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in RLI by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RLI by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RLI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on RLI from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RLI in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About RLI

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

See Also

