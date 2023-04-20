Rocket Pool (RPL) Trading Up 2.3% This Week

Rocket Pool (RPL) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. Rocket Pool has a market cap of $911.80 million and $19.06 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rocket Pool has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. One Rocket Pool token can currently be bought for $47.17 or 0.00166835 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool’s launch date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 19,329,236 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,329,235 tokens. The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service.

The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes.”

Rocket Pool Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Pool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

