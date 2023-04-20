Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 113,400 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $9,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Rogers Communications by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,553 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 9.3% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 162,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,233,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 241.8% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 26,415 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 18,686 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 95,180 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,455,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the third quarter worth about $746,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Price Performance

Rogers Communications stock opened at $48.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.02. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.23 and a 1 year high of $64.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.36. The company has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.51.

Rogers Communications Increases Dividend

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.368 per share. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$74.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.31.

Rogers Communications Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

