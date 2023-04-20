Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Shares Sold by Lincluden Management Ltd.

Lincluden Management Ltd. decreased its position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,013,315 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 31,640 shares during the quarter. Rogers Communications accounts for approximately 5.5% of Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Lincluden Management Ltd. owned 0.20% of Rogers Communications worth $47,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RCI. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 675 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 26.7% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. 45.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RCI shares. TheStreet raised Rogers Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$74.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Desjardins cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.31.

NYSE:RCI traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.67. 83,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,522. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.21 and a 200 day moving average of $45.36. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.23 and a 1-year high of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.51.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Research analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.368 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.04%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

