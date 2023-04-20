Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L) (LON:ROSE) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.48

Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L) (LON:ROSE – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.48 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.45 ($0.01). Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L) shares last traded at GBX 0.48 ($0.01), with a volume of 632,500 shares.
Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L) Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of £1.36 million and a P/E ratio of -0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.48 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.29.
About Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L)
Rose Petroleum plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily explores for and develops oil and gas resources in the United States. The company holds a 75% working interest in Paradox Basin covering an approximately 80,000 net acres located in Utah, the United States. The company was formerly known as VANE Minerals plc and changed its name to Rose Petroleum plc in August 2013.
See Also
- ASML Reports Massive Growth, Management Points To Sluggish 2023
- Will Analyst Boost Send Lockheed Martin Shares Up, Up and Away?
- Mullen Automotive: Is The Bloom Off The Rose?
- Diversified Abbott Laboratories Could Reverse And Move Higher
- Okta Reversal In Progress While Catalysts Approach
Receive News & Ratings for Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.