Rosenblatt Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $235.00 target price on the software company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on Autodesk from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.40.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $196.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $163.20 and a fifty-two week high of $235.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.62. The company has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a PE ratio of 52.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 105.43%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total value of $61,639.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,815 shares in the company, valued at $960,496.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total value of $750,601.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,582,620.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total value of $61,639.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,496.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,690 shares of company stock valued at $2,328,852 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carr Financial Group Corp bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth $312,000. Navalign LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 22.6% in the first quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the software company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at about $392,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the software company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.