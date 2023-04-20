Ross Group (LON:RGP) Shares Down 11.1%

Ross Group Plc (LON:RGP – Get Rating) shares dropped 11.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.80 ($0.01). Approximately 26,549 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 101,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.90 ($0.01).

Ross Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.99 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.24. The company has a market cap of £2.18 million, a P/E ratio of -90.00 and a beta of 0.40.

About Ross Group

(Get Rating)

Ross Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides supply chain management services. The company was incorporated in 1913 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.