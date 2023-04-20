Roth Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for ProSomnus (NASDAQ:OSA)

ProSomnus (NASDAQ:OSA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Roth Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of ProSomnus in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.
ProSomnus Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:OSA opened at $5.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.15. ProSomnus has a one year low of $4.57 and a one year high of $9.41.
About ProSomnus
ProSomnus, Inc manufactures and sells precision oral appliance therapy devices for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea. The company is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.
