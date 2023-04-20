Roth Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for ProSomnus (NASDAQ:OSA)

ProSomnus (NASDAQ:OSA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Roth Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of ProSomnus in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSA opened at $5.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.15. ProSomnus has a one year low of $4.57 and a one year high of $9.41.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProSomnus stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProSomnus, Inc. ( NASDAQ:OSA Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 390,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned approximately 8.70% of ProSomnus as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 62.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProSomnus, Inc manufactures and sells precision oral appliance therapy devices for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea. The company is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

