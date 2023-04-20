Roth Mkm Trims D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) Target Price to $2.00

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Roth Mkm from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Benchmark reduced their price objective on D-Wave Quantum from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D-Wave Quantum presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.00.
D-Wave Quantum Trading Up 2.2 %
D-Wave Quantum stock opened at $0.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average of $2.08. D-Wave Quantum has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $13.23.
D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Launch, a quantum computing onboarding service; Ocean a full suite of open-source programming tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.
