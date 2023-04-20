Rovio Entertainment Oyj (OTCMKTS:RVTTY) Stock Rating Lowered by Berenberg Bank

Rovio Entertainment Oyj (OTCMKTS:RVTTY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Rovio Entertainment Oyj Stock Performance

RVTTY stock opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. Rovio Entertainment Oyj has a one year low of $7.92 and a one year high of $10.05.

