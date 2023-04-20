Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RYGet Rating) (TSE:RY) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,668,819 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 228% from the previous session’s volume of 813,062 shares.The stock last traded at $99.96 and had previously closed at $100.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RY shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.33.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.39 and a 200-day moving average of $96.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.82.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RYGet Rating) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.17%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a $0.992 dividend. This represents a $3.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Bank of Canada

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth $1,583,609,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 269.3% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 17,293,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,625,202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,610,726 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 28.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,405,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,660,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031,170 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,144,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,269,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,087,000. Institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Featured Stories

