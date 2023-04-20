Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,668,819 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 228% from the previous session’s volume of 813,062 shares.The stock last traded at $99.96 and had previously closed at $100.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RY shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.33.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.39 and a 200-day moving average of $96.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.82.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.17%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a $0.992 dividend. This represents a $3.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Bank of Canada

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth $1,583,609,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 269.3% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 17,293,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,625,202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,610,726 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 28.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,405,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,660,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031,170 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,144,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,269,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,087,000. Institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.