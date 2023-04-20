Royal Bank of Canada Raises PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Price Target to $37.00

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.73.

NYSE:PD opened at $34.87 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.05 and a beta of 0.93. PagerDuty has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $35.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 43.39% and a negative net margin of 34.63%. The business had revenue of $100.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.89 million. Equities analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other PagerDuty news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 6,316 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $189,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,227,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 191,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $5,418,374.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 602,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,053,863. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shelley Webb sold 6,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $189,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 140,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,227,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 587,209 shares of company stock worth $17,517,592. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of PagerDuty by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in PagerDuty by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in PagerDuty by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 4.4% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

