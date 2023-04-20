RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Price Down 4.1% Over Last 7 Days

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. During the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $28,928.60 or 1.00170672 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $102.79 million and $37,198.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,879.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.57 or 0.00313619 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00011848 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00070730 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $154.73 or 0.00535769 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.24 or 0.00437120 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003455 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001108 BTC.

About RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,553 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rootstock_io. The official message board for RSK Smart Bitcoin is blog.rsk.co. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rootstock.io. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

