RXO (NYSE:RXO) Sees Large Volume Increase

RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 2,202,711 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 1,381,674 shares.The stock last traded at $18.74 and had previously closed at $18.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RXO shares. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of RXO in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of RXO in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered RXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on RXO from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on RXO from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.62.

RXO Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.81.

Institutional Trading of RXO

RXO ( NYSE:RXO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that RXO, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MFN Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in RXO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,016,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in RXO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,397,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in RXO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,277,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RXO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,891,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in RXO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,030,000. 9.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RXO Company Profile

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services through its proprietary digital marketplace in North America. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

