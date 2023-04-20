RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RXST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of RxSight from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of RxSight in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.75.

RxSight Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of RXST opened at $17.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.77 million, a P/E ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.50. RxSight has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $18.60.

Insider Transactions at RxSight

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other RxSight news, Director Bakker Juliet Tammenoms purchased 480,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 980,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,250,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 25.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of RxSight in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in RxSight by 413.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in RxSight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in RxSight by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in RxSight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. 32.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RxSight Company Profile

RxSight, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

