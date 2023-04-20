Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Shares Acquired by Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its position in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the quarter. Safety Insurance Group makes up 2.0% of Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC owned about 0.22% of Safety Insurance Group worth $2,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Safety Insurance Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Safety Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,743,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Safety Insurance Group by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Safety Insurance Group alerts:

Safety Insurance Group Price Performance

SAFT stock traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $74.74. 11,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,721. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.01 and a 200-day moving average of $82.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.00 and a twelve month high of $99.75.

Safety Insurance Group Announces Dividend

Safety Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SAFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $226.60 million for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 9.08%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Safety Insurance Group

In other Safety Insurance Group news, VP James Berry sold 328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $26,666.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,376,642.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,405 shares of company stock worth $112,749. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Safety Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.