Saitama (SAITAMA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.02 Million

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One Saitama token can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Saitama has a market capitalization of $74.25 million and $1.02 million worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Saitama has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Saitama alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00007864 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00029085 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00019713 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00018320 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000066 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,845.01 or 0.99986390 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Saitama Profile

Saitama (CRYPTO:SAITAMA) is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 44,812,964,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,741,892,503 tokens. Saitama’s official website is linktr.ee/wearesaitama. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/wearesaitama. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @wearesaitama and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Saitama Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saitama (SAITAMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saitama has a current supply of 44,812,964,363 with 38,605,752,722 in circulation. The last known price of Saitama is 0.00175317 USD and is up 0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $1,110,771.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://linktr.ee/WeAreSaitama.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saitama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Saitama should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Saitama using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Saitama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Saitama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.